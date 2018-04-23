Bridwell was placed on the disabled list Sunday with an undisclosed injury, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bridwell has allowed 6 runs in 1.2 innings at the major-league level and 10 runs in 9.2 innings for Triple-A Salt Lake so far this year. It would hardly be surprising to find out that he's been affected by an injury since the start of the season, though the nature of his injury has not yet been made clear.