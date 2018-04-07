Angels' Parker Bridwell: Lasts just 1.2 frames Friday
Bridwell allowed six runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- through just 1.2 innings during Friday's 13-9 win over Oakland. He didn't factor into the decision.
This was a disappointing season debut for Bridwell, and lasting just 1.2 innings caused manager Mike Scioscia to use six different relievers out of the bullpen. The 26-year-old righty posted a 3.64 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 121 innings last season, but his 5.4 K/9, 1.4 HR/9 and 4.88 FIP shouldn't go overlooked. His upside is probably limited, and it's likely best to be selective with his matchups in most settings, and especially since his struggles with the long ball continued Friday.
