Bridwell is expected to start Friday's game against Oakland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Although the Angels have yet to announce Bridwell as Friday's starter, the expectation is that he'll head to the hill when Los Angeles hosts the A's. This move makes sense, as Bridwell was recalled to replace Matt Shoemaker, who was scheduled to start Friday before landing on the DL with a strained forearm.

