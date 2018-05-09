Angels' Parker Bridwell: Nearing return to pitching
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Wednesday that Bridwell is nearing a return to game action for Triple-A Salt Lake, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Bridwell hasn't pitched for the affiliate since April 16 with batting right elbow inflammation. The 26-year-old previously made a spot start for the big club earlier this season, but there aren't expected to be any openings in the Angels rotation by the time Bridwell is deemed ready pitch again, as Nick Tropeano (shoulder) should be back from the 10-day disabled list by the weekend.
More News
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Battling elbow inflammation•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Sidelined with elbow injury•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Heads to disabled list•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Lasts just 1.2 frames Friday•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Officially named Friday's starter•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...