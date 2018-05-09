Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Wednesday that Bridwell is nearing a return to game action for Triple-A Salt Lake, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Bridwell hasn't pitched for the affiliate since April 16 with batting right elbow inflammation. The 26-year-old previously made a spot start for the big club earlier this season, but there aren't expected to be any openings in the Angels rotation by the time Bridwell is deemed ready pitch again, as Nick Tropeano (shoulder) should be back from the 10-day disabled list by the weekend.