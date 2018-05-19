Angels' Parker Bridwell: Off DL at Triple-A
Bridwell (elbow) gave up one run on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in three innings Friday for Triple-A Salt Lake.
He came off the disabled list to make this start after missing a little over a month with an elbow injury. Bridwell will provide organizational rotation depth, and could be an option for a spot start at any point going forward. He has a 7.82 ERA and 2.05 WHIP, but has made just three starts this season for the Bees.
