Bridwell (elbow) gave up one run on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in three innings Friday for Triple-A Salt Lake.

He came off the disabled list to make this start after missing a little over a month with an elbow injury. Bridwell will provide organizational rotation depth, and could be an option for a spot start at any point going forward. He has a 7.82 ERA and 2.05 WHIP, but has made just three starts this season for the Bees.