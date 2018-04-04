Bridwell will start Friday when the Angels face the A's, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

As expected, Bridwell will fill in for Matt Shoemaker (forearm) and start Friday's series opener against Oakland. Bridwell pitched 21 games (121 innings) for the big club last season. While he posted a sound 3.64 ERA and 1.20 WHIP, his 5.4 K/9 left much to be desired.