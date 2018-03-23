Bridwell was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

The Angels' Opening Day rotation came into greater focus Thursday with Bridwell and Nick Tropeano both getting optioned. Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register notes that the Angels could start the season with a short rotation thanks to the schedule before needing a fifth starter on April 12. Bridwell and Tropeano would be options for that spot if Andrew Heaney (elbow) is brought along slowly to begin the year.