The Angels optioned Bridwell to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Bridwell's rough start Friday -- six runs allowed in only 1.2 innings -- comes back to bite him as the Angels recalled Akeel Morris to provide bullpen help a day after the team was forced to use six relievers. The 26-year-old is likely to make it back to the big-leagues this season but will be spending the immediate future at Triple-A.