Bridwell (4-1) held the Red Sox to two runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts over seven innings in Sunday's win.

Bridwell has struck out just 30 batters in 46.2 innings, but that hasn't stopped the 25-year-old right-hander from posting quality starts in five of his first seven major-league starts. He has also stranded an unsustainable 91.1 percent of baserunners, so don't be surprised if Bridwell's 3.09 ERA starts catching up to his 5.27 FIP once that luck runs out. Bridwell's next start is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto.