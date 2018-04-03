Bridwell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

With Matt Shoemaker (forearm) landing on the disabled list, the Angels opted to bring Bridwell up to the big club. Shoemaker was expected to start Friday's game against Oakland, so Bridwell will likely be the leading candidate to start in his place. Bridwell pitched in 21 games for the Angels last season, with 20 of said games being starts. In that time he threw to the tune of a 3.64 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.