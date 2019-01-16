Bridwell was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday to make room for new acquisition John Curtiss, who was picked up in a trade from the Twins.

Bridwell had already been DFA'd once by the Angels this offseason back in November. That time, he was claimed by the Yankees, only to be DFA'd again less than a month later and reacquired by his old team. It remains to be seen whether he'll land with another team this time around.