Bridwell agreed Tuesday with the Angels on a minor-league contract, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Bridwell will look to get his career back on track with the organization where he previously enjoyed his most success. During his age-25 campaign in 2017, Bridwell made 20 starts for the Halos, going 10-3 with a 3.64 and 1.20 WHIP over 121 innings. Since then, he's seen limited action in both the majors and minors while battling elbow problems and looked like a shell of himself this spring even though he received a clean bill of health. The Angels will presumably send him to Triple-A Salt Lake to see if there's anything still left in the tank.

