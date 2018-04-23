Angels' Parker Bridwell: Sidelined with elbow injury
Bridwell is dealing with an elbow injury, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bridwell was placed on the disabled list Sunday, though the reason was not initially known. The right-hander is getting his elbow examined in Los Angeles, so the severity of his injury should become clearer relatively soon.
More News
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Heads to disabled list•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Lasts just 1.2 frames Friday•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Officially named Friday's starter•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Likely starting Friday against A's•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...