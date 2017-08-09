Play

Bridwell improved to 6-1 with seven innings of one-run ball against the Orioles on Tuesday. He struck out four without a walk while allowing six hits.

After scuffling against the Phillies his last time out, Bridwell got right back on the horse with a sharp outing against a powerful Baltimore lineup. However, he can only get by with smoke and mirrors for so long -- that 5.7 K/9, 82.6 percent strand rate and 4.72 FIP indicate massive potential for regression in his 3.00 ERA. Bridwell will make his next start Sunday in Seattle.

