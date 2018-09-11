Angels' Parker Bridwell: Summoned to big club
Bridwell (elbow) was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Bridwell is back with the Angels for final stretch of the season after fully recovering from elbow surgery he underwent in July. The right-hander, who was rocked for six runs on seven hits in his lone appearance for the big club this season, will be immediately available out of the bullpen for Los Angeles.
