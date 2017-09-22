Angels' Parker Bridwell: Takes loss against Indians
Bridwell (8-3) allowed four runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- over 5.1 innings in a losing effort against the Indians on Thursday. He struck out one and walked two batters.
He was able to stave off significant regression for longer than most expected, but all the contact allowed has started to catch up with Bridwell, with his ERA jumping nearly a full run over his last five starts. The Angels don't have another off day before the end of the regular season, so Bridwell will likely make two more starts (at CWS, vs SEA), but he's more of a risk to the ratios than his current 3.86 ERA and 1.25 WHIP would suggest.
