Bridwell (7-2) took the loss Friday to the Astros despite allowing just two runs on six hits with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Despite the loss, Bridwell remains steadily effective. He has given up more than three runs just twice in 14 starts this season. This is his fourth start without issuing a walk, and Bridwell's pristine control has been key to his success all year long. He now has just a 1.9 BB/9 to go with his 2.89 ERA.