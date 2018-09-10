Angels' Parker Bridwell: To be called up shortly
Bridwell (elbow) will likely be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake before the regular season ends, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Bridwell underwent surgery in July to remove bone spurs in his pitching elbow, and although it was thought that his season was over, manager Mike Scioscia stated there's a good chance he'll pitch in the big leagues in 2018. Bridwell appeared just once for the Angels this season, and he was rocked for six runs on seven hits across 1.2 innings in a spot start.
