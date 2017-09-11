Bridwell allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Sunday.

A mishap in the second inning led to a ball dropping in the outfield and two runs scoring on what should have been the final out. Justin Upton told the Orange County Register that he heard "someone" call for the ball to be caught, but it was not Mike Trout. Regardless, Bridwell was solid, bouncing back from six- and seven-run hiccups. The amount of contact he allows makes Bridwell a high-risk option, but the team context is certainly favorable and that keeps him in the mix as a starting option in AL-only.