Angels' Parker Bridwell: Tosses quality start against Mariners
Bridwell allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Sunday.
A mishap in the second inning led to a ball dropping in the outfield and two runs scoring on what should have been the final out. Justin Upton told the Orange County Register that he heard "someone" call for the ball to be caught, but it was not Mike Trout. Regardless, Bridwell was solid, bouncing back from six- and seven-run hiccups. The amount of contact he allows makes Bridwell a high-risk option, but the team context is certainly favorable and that keeps him in the mix as a starting option in AL-only.
More News
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Allows six runs in no-decision Monday•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Roughed up by Athletics•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Takes second loss despite quality start•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Allows four runs in no-decision Sunday•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Completes sweep of Mariners•
-
Angels' Parker Bridwell: Stifles Orioles for sixth win•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...