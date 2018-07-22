Bridwell recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow and received a stem-cell injection to aid his healing, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

The Angels didn't provide a recovery timetable for the right-hander, but with the Triple-A Salt Lake's season coming to an end Sept. 3, it's quite likely that Bridwell won't pitch again in 2018. Bridwell has been sidelined since early June after experiencing a setback with the elbow, which previously presented problems for the 27-year-old back in April.