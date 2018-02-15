Angels' Parker Bridwell: Will vie for spot in rotation
Bridwell will compete for the sixth spot in the Angels' rotation with JC Ramirez and Nick Tropeano, MLB.com's Maria Guardado reports.
Bridwell started 20 games for the Angels in 2017, posting a 3.64 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with just 73 strikeouts over 121 innings. He did well to limit home runs, allowing just 19, and recorded a solid walk rate of just 2.2 BB/9 but his FIP (4.88) suggested that his ERA should have been far worse. Fortunately, the Angels have decided to move forward with a six-man rotation at the onset of the 2018 campaign, which will grant Bridwell another opportunity to remain near the back-end of the staff if he's able to preform well this spring.
