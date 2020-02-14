Play

Markel cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

The 29-year-old was removed from the 40-man roster earlier this week but will stay in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Markel will remain in big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, but he's in line to begin the season in the minors.

