The Angels placed Markel on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to an unspecified issue.

Though the Angels outrighted Markel to the minors in February, he has since been added back to the team's 40-man roster, making him eligible for the injured list. After giving up 19 earned runs in 22 innings last season between stops with the Mariners and the Pirates, the right-hander wasn't considered likely to crack the Angels' 30-man Opening Day roster, and his move to the IL only further diminishes his chances.