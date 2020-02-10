Play

Markel was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday.

Markel was picked up in a trade from the Pirates early in the offseason but won't wind up making it to spring training on the Angels' 40-man roster. As a 29-year-old with a 7.77 ERA in just 22 career big-league innings, he's unlikely to be a hot commodity on the waiver wire.

More News
Our Latest Stories