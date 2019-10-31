Angels' Parker Markel: Traded to Angels
Markel was traded to the Angels on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.
Markel saw his first major-league action in 2019, and struggled with a 7.77 ERA and 1.95 WHIP over 22 innings pitched with the Mariners and Pirates. The 29-year-old posted a 1.74 ERA with a 75:26 K:BB in 41.1 innings pitched in the minors last season, and he'll look to translate that into major-league success in 2020.
