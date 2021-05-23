Sandoval (0-1) went five innings in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Oakland, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Both of Sandoval's runs allowed came at the expense of Mark Canha, but otherwise the righty performed admirably. The five innings was his longest outing of the season and he's allowed two runs or less in four of five outings although a 4.96 ERA shows there's room for growth.