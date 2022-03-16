Sandoval said Tuesday that his back issue was fully healed by mid-December and that he had a normal offseason, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Sandoval was shut down in mid-August last season due to a left lumbar spine stress reaction, but that issue now appears to be a thing of the past. The southpaw mentioned "doing a lot of mobility and soft tissue" work in the offseason to increase mobility in his hips, suggesting that he identified the issue that led to the back injury. Sandoval figures to slot into the middle of the Angels' rotation in 2022 following a breakout 2021 campaign.