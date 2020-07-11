Sandoval will need some time to catch up to his teammates, as he was unable to report to camp until Thursday due to undisclosed reasons, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sandoval is a candidate to be part of the Angels' six-man rotation this season, but with Opening Day less than two weeks away, it's possible he won't be able to handle a full workload for the first few weeks of the campaign. If he does eventually make some starts this season, he'll be at least a moderately interesting option, as his 5.03 ERA in 39.1 innings as a 22-year-old rookie last season came with a decent 4.02 xFIP. His strikeout rate (24.9 percent) and groundball rate (46.6 percent) were both slightly better than league average.