Sandoval (7-12) allowed seven runs (four earned) on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Orioles.

Sandoval has given up at least four runs in four of his last five outings, and he's walked no fewer than three batters in any of those starts. It was fair to expect him to have some difficulty with the Orioles' deep lineup, which produced just one extra-base hit against the southpaw. Sandoval's ERA ticked up to 4.31 with a 1.38 WHIP and 115:66 K:BB through 131.2 innings over 25 starts. He's projected for another tough start in Seattle in next week.