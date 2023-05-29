Sandoval (3-4) took the loss Sunday versus the Marlins, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings.

Sandoval was able to complete six frames for the fifth time in 10 starts, but a lack of run support sent him to his third straight loss. This was his fourth quality start of the season and the second to come in a loss. Sandoval now has a 3.42 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 36:22 K:BB through 55.1 innings. He hasn't struck out more than five batters in any of his last seven appearances. His next start is expected to be a challenging road matchup with the Astros.