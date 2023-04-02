Sandoval (1-0) earned the win over Oakland on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

The Angels staked Sandoval to an 11-0 lead with a huge top of the third inning, so the left-hander didn't face much stress in his season debut. The only run against Sandoval came on a Ramon Laureano solo shot in the fifth frame, and the hurler departed after that inning having thrown 86 pitches (56 for a strike). His overall performance wasn't dominant by any means -- he struck out only two batters -- but it was nonetheless a successful debut for Sandoval, who will likely face a tougher challenge his next time out, as he's tentatively scheduled to face off against the Blue Jays.