Sandoval is listed as the Angels' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

All signs were pointing toward Sandoval taking the ball Sunday, with manager Joe Maddon announcing earlier in the week that he would replace Jose Quintana (shoulder) in the rotation for the time being. Now he's officially slated to take the hill for the series finale. The southpaw has made six major-league appearances (three starts) this season, posting a 3.80 ERA to go along with a 17:10 K:BB across 21.1 innings.