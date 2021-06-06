Sandoval is listed as the Angels' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
All signs were pointing toward Sandoval taking the ball Sunday, with manager Joe Maddon announcing earlier in the week that he would replace Jose Quintana (shoulder) in the rotation for the time being. Now he's officially slated to take the hill for the series finale. The southpaw has made six major-league appearances (three starts) this season, posting a 3.80 ERA to go along with a 17:10 K:BB across 21.1 innings.
More News
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Joining rotation•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Throws five shutout innings•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: New Thursday starter•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Allows two runs in five innings•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Starting vs. Oakland•