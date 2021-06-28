Sandoval allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings in Sunday's win over the Rays. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Sandoval cruised through four innings without allowing a hit before Brandon Lowe knocked a solo homer off him in the fifth. He was then charged with two runs in the sixth after Mike Mayers gave up a three-run shot to Ji-Man Choi. After totaling just 11.1 innings through his first four outings, the 6-foot-3 southpaw has gone at least five innings in each of his last six appearances. He's sporting a 3.89 ERA and a 46:17 K:BB through 44 innings. Sandoval is projected to face Baltimore at home next week.