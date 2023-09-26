Sandoval left Monday's start against Texas with right oblique tightness, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With the Angels already eliminated from postseason contention, it would be surprising to see Sandoval pitch again this year with just a handful of games left, especially considering the location of his injury. The team should have an official update on his availability down the stretch after evaluating him further over the next day or so.
More News
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Exits outing early•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Punches out seven in no-decision•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Takes third straight loss•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Bested by Orioles•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Struggles in fourth inning•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Stingy in seventh win•