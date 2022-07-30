Sandoval (3-7) took the loss Friday versus the Rangers. He allowed two runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batter with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Sandoval will be glad to put July in the past, as he went 0-5 with 17 runs allowed in 24.2 innings this month, though he did add 32 strikeouts. Both runs against him Friday came in the sixth inning. The southpaw's slump has him at a 3.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 97:41 K:BB in 89.2 innings through 17 starts overall. Sandoval will look to get back on track in August, beginning with a projected road start versus the Mariners.