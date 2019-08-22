Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Early exit in no-decision
Sandoval didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to the Rangers, allowing four runs on eight hits over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.
The rookie was getting hit hard -- five of the eight hits against Sandoval went for extra bases, including a Willie Calhoun solo shot -- and he got the hook after tossing 74 pitches (47 strikes). Sandoval's line would have been even worse, but Miguel Del Pozo was able to shut down the two-on, one-out jam he inherited from the southpaw in the fourth inning. Sandoval will take a 6.75 ERA and 18:7 K:BB through his first 17.1 big-league innings into his next start Tuesday, a rematch back at home against Texas.
