Sandoval picked up the unusual three-inning save in the blowout win over the Dodgers. It's his first save of the season as he doesn't pitch in normal save situations. His only run allowed came on a ninth-inning home run by Mookie Betts. The 24-year-old has eaten multiple innings in two appearances since getting called up on May 3.