Sandoval allowed five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six scoreless innings in Monday's extra-inning loss versus the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

After failing to record a quality start in each of his previous four starts entering Monday, Sandoval turned one of the better starts of the season. He allowed one or fewer walks for just the seventh time and picked up his 11th quality start despite starting 27 times in 2022. He finishes with a 2.91 ERA in 148.2 innings.