Sandoval (3-1) earned the win, striking out seven in 7.1 innings and allowing one run on four hits and a walk in a 4-1 victory Sunday over Oakland.

Sandoval cruised through the first seven innings, scattering two singles and needing just 82 pitches to complete the frames. In the eighth, however, he allowed a run on two hits and a walk before being removed after retiring one batter. The 25-year-old is off to a phenomenal start with a 1.79 through 40.1 innings. The one knock against him in his first six outings was a less-than-stellar 31-16 K:BB but that rate was improved as he only issued a free pass to one batter Sunday. His next start will likely be next weekend against Toronto.