Sandoval left Monday's start against the Rangers due to an undisclosed injury, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports. He allowed two hits and five walks while striking out two over three scoreless innings prior to exiting.

Sandoval suffered the injury in the top of the fourth inning after walking the first two batters he faced, and after receiving a visit from his manager and the trainer, he walked off the mound for the night. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury comes into focus.