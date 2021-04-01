Sandoval was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake by the Angels on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old was competing for a bullpen spot but was unable to show enough during spring training to earn the role. Sandoval had a 5.65 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 33:12 K:BB over 36.2 innings last season for the Angels.
More News
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: In running for bullpen role•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Role unclear•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Suffers left calf strain•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Sunday's probable starter•
-
Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Whiffs seven in relief•