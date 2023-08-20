Sandoval (6-10) took the loss against Tampa Bay in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, allowing six runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 4.2 innings.

Sandoval got through three scoreless frames before he yielded two runs on two hits in the fourth. Those were the only two earned runs he surrendered -- when the Rays put up four runs against him in the fifth, they were all unearned due to a two-out error by Jordyn Adams. Still, Sandoval can't be entirely absolved of blame since he gave up four consecutive hits (including two doubles) following Adams' miscue. This was the second straight disappointing outing for the lefty hurler, as he gave up five runs (four earned) over 2.2 frames in his previous start. Prior to the pair of poor performances, Sandoval appeared to be putting things together with a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 27:14 :BB over 29 innings across a five-game stretch.