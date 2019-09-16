Angels' Patrick Sandoval: Fans four in short outing
Sandoval allowed one run on two hits and a walk over four innings Sunday, striking out four in the win over the Rays.
After allowing a run in the first inning, Sandoval kept the Rays quiet for the rest of his outing. It was the first time this month that he finished at least four innings but he's allowed one or fewer runs in three of his last four outings. He'll face a dangerous Astros lineup in Houston on Saturday.
