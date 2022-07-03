Sandoval (3-3) took the loss against Houston on Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out nine batters.

Sandoval had his swing-and-miss stuff working in the contest, as he racked up 18 whiffs and tied a season high with nine strikeouts. However, Houston got to him for five runs in the first two innings, creating a deficit that the Los Angeles offense couldn't overcome. To Sandoval's credit, he hung around for five frames and allowed only two hits over his final three innings, but the early damage resulted in his third loss of the campaign. This was the second time that the left-hander has allowed five earned runs in a game this season, but he's been good overall with a 3.09 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 74 strikeouts over 70 innings. His biggest issue has been walks -- his 4.1 BB/9 ranks in the bottom 10 percent among pitchers who have tossed at least 50 innings.