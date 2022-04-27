Sandoval (1-0) registered the win during Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Cleveland, allowing two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Sandoval brought his best stuff Tuesday, limiting Cleveland to three baserunners and retiring 12 straight at one point. The 25-year-old fired 59 of 90 pitches for strikes and is yet to surrender a run during 15 innings across three starts, all Halos wins. He's currently slated to pitch on Monday against the White Sox for and encore.