Sandoval didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Marlins, allowing one unearned run over four innings on three hits and three walks. He struck out six.

The first outing of the season was a mixed bag for Sandoval, as the southpaw tossed only 40 of 71 pitches for strikes, and after striking out the side in the first inning, he had trouble keeping the bases clear. Sandoval faces a tougher test in his next scheduled start Tuesday, on the road in Houston.