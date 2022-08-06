Sandoval registered a no-decision during Friday's 4-3 win against Seattle, allowing three hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings.

Sandoval put multiple runners on in four of his six innings but prevented any Mariner from passing second base and ultimately finished with his first scoreless outing since logging three straight to open the season. Control remains an issue for the 25-year-old as the four free passes tie a season high and he's now walked multiple batters in 11 straight starts. Sandoval carries a 3.41 ERA and 1.47 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for midweek against Minnesota.