Sandoval was charged with two runs (one earned) on four hits over four innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Tuesday. He struck out four and issued one walk.

The lefty was listed as the Angels' sixth starter to begin the year, but he ended up starting the team's fifth game after Matt Andriese was needed for extensive work behind Shohei Ohtani on Sunday. Sandoval held up his end of the bargain, but he was limited to just 62 pitches and did not make it deep enough into the game to qualify for the win. It's uncertain whether Sandoval will continue to start once Julio Teheran is ready to return from the COVID-19 IL.