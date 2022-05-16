Sandoval (2-1) earned the win during Sunday's 4-1 victory over Oakland, allowing one run on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Sandoval was spotted a two-run lead before he took the mound and cruised for the most part after escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. The 25-year-old got back on track following two decent outings though he's now walked at least three batters in three straight outings. A 3.76 xFIP compared to a 1.91 ERA indicates Sandoval has overperformed -- the main culprit being a high 10.7 percent walk rate -- though he's proven to be Los Angeles' best full-time starter and should continue to produce, especially with a rematch against Oakland on tap for next weekend.