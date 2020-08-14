Sandoval is slated to start Friday's home game against the Dodgers.
Sandoval was called up from the Angels' alternate site last weekend and turned in a strong start against the Rangers, working six innings and giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four. The outing was enough for manager Joe Maddon to give Sandoval a second turn through the rotation, with the Angels moving Matt Andriese to the bullpen to open up the fifth starter's spot for the young lefty.
